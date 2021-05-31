Green Pulse Podcast: Fishy business on the high seas

Green Pulse Ep 51: Fishy business on the high seas

17:05 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

Across the globe, millions of people rely on fishing for jobs and income, with many fishermen finding it increasingly tough to earn a living due to shrinking catches. They have to compete not only with the impacts of climate change and industrial fishing fleets but also illegal fishing operations often controlled by powerful figures far away. This multi-billion dollar illegal industry is also linked to human slavery, tax evasion and drugs and arms smuggling.

But recently, efforts by Interpol and governments are catching up with the illegal fishing kingpins. In this episode, we speak to Mr Peter Horn, Project Director, Ending Illegal Fishing, at Pew Trusts, which works closely with Interpol to clamp down on illegal unreported and unregulated fishing.

They discuss the following points:

How the illegal fishing trade works (3:41) Other crimes associated with illegal fishing (6:05) How can consumers make the sustainable choice? (8:57) Working with Interpol to stop illegal fishing (10:17) Can the illegal fishing trade be stopped? (14:55)

Listen to Ep 49 - Can aquaculture solve the seafood “seaspiracy”?: https://omny.fm/shows/green-pulse-1/can-aquaculture-solve-the-seafood-se...

Read Monterey Bay Aquarium's seafood watch website: https://www.seafoodwatch.org/

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg), David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg) & Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

---

