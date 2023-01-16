SPONSORED

Green Pulse Podcast: Driving net zero plans and helping companies decarbonise

We discuss the challenges of achieving net zero emissions for large investment portfolios and the risk of greenwashing claims with guest Clemence Humeau, Head of Sustainability at AXA IM. PHOTO: AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

In this episode, we look more deeply at the challenges of actually achieving net zero emissions for complex portfolios held by big investment managers and the risks of greenwashing claims by bad actors.

What does achieving net zero emissions by 2050, mean for investors and what are the risks and challenges?

ST’s climate editor David Fogarty hosts his Paris-based guest Ms Clemence Humeau, head of sustainability, coordination and governance for AXA IM. This episode is brought to you by AXA Investment Managers: https://str.sg/wCpw

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:20 Achieving net zero emissions across a broad portfolio of assets isn’t easy; 65% of AXA IM’s assets under management now committed to be managed in line with net zero in 2050. What does it mean?

4:38 What goes into designing a net zero pathway? 

7:10 Risk of being boycotted by the finance sector, or facing downgrades by ratings agencies, for example?

9:03 Greenwashing claims by companies, even some financial sector actors saying they are committed to net-zero emissions but still investing in polluting companies or assets

10:03 Net zero is also about investing in companies which are transitioning and trying to decarbonise their activities

12:30 Why AXA IM will divest eventually, for companies that don’t achieve decarbonisation objectives along the way

More from AXA IM on responsible investing: https://str.sg/wCpi

Protecting portfolios against greenwashing: https://str.sg/wCp5

Sustainable Investing: https://str.sg/wCpS

Produced by: David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

