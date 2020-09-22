Green Pulse Podcast: Desmond Lee on transforming Singapore into a City in Nature

Green Pulse Ep 31: Desmond Lee on transforming Singapore into a City in Nature

15:25 mins

Synopsis: Green Pulse is an environmental podcast series at The Straits Times which analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

Singapore has always taken pride in being green, and its latest City in Nature vision will further push the boundaries of the country's greening journey which began 60 years ago.

What does this new goal in Singapore’s greening journey entail?

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee sets out his vision for a greener Singapore, in the second part of ST's Green Pulse interviews with him.

They discuss the following points:

1. Why did Singapore emphasise greening even in its infancy? (0:40)

2. How does Singapore’s new City in Nature drive differ from its earlier plans to be a Garden City and a City in a Garden? (2:25)

3. How can humans and wildlife co-exist in a City in Nature? (5:10)

4. What is the value of protecting nature? (8:41)

Listen to Green Pulse's Pt 1 of Desmond Lee interview

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg) & David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg) & Ernest Luis

Follow Audrey Tan on Twitter

Follow David Fogarty on Twitter

Edited by: Adam Azlee

