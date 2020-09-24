Green Pulse Podcast: Desmond Lee on balancing development and conservation in Singapore

Green Pulse Ep 32: Desmond Lee on balancing development and conservation in land-scarce Singapore

12:45 mins

Synopsis: Green Pulse is an environmental podcast series by The Straits Times which analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

Singapore aspires to be a City in Nature, with plans afoot to conserve its green spaces and infuse nature into the urban setting. But the perennial tussle between development and conservation will remain.

In the third and final episode of The Straits Times’ interview with National Development Minister Desmond Lee, hear how the Government will aim to better strike this balance.

They discuss the following:

1. How science and technology can help inform conservation decisions (2:27)

2. Taking a landscape approach to ensure ecological connectivity in Singapore (4:02)

3. Nurturing a consultative approach between nature groups and policy-makers (5:34)

4. How Minister Lee himself will urge both policy-makers and nature groups to listen to one another (8:59)

Listen to the first and second parts of the interview with Minister Desmond Lee on Green Pulse.

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg) & David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg) & Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

