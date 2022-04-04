Green Pulse Podcast: Climate dictionary - What is the voluntary carbon market?

By buying one carbon credit from elsewhere, emitters can offset one tonne of greenhouse gas emissions from their total emissions. But will this promote greenwashing among corporations? And how effective are carbon projects at removing carbon from the atmosphere?

In this episode, The Straits Times environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty discuss the voluntary carbon market with Mr Mikkel Larsen, the chief executive of Climate Impact X (CIX) a Singapore-based carbon exchange and marketplace.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:37 Who is buying carbon credits?

02:49 How carbon credits from nature-based projects benefit the global environment?

07:38 Can the supply of carbon credits catch up with demand?

10:40 Are emissions reductions from carbon credits reliable?

14:00 How can platforms like CIX’s help to prevent corporate greenwashing?

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg), David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Eden Soh

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Follow Green Pulse Podcast episodes out here every first and third Monday of the month:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaf

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWag

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6EV

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Audrey Tan on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLMB

Read her stories: https://str.sg/JLM2

Follow David Fogarty on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLM6

Read his stories: https://str.sg/JLMu

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/podcasts

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!