Green Pulse Podcast: Climate dictionary - What does adapting to climate change mean?

In this episode, The Straits Times environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty discuss this with Dr Arjuna Dibley, a researcher at the Oxford Sustainable Law Programme and a co-author of a recent UN report on adaptation.

Highlights (click/tap above):

00:59 What is adaptation, and why is it important?

03:19 What are some examples of adaptation?

05:11 How much would it cost to adapt to climate change?

09:53 What are the key points of contention when it comes to global discussions on adaptation?

Climate change discussion at COP26: https://www.straitstimes.com/world/carbon-copy-no-consensus-yet-for-adaptation-loss-and-damage-finance-at-cop26

UN report on adaptation: https://www.straitstimes.com/world/europe/un-urges-countries-to-finance-and-implement-plans-to-adapt-to-climate-impact

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg), David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

