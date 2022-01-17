Green Pulse Podcast: Climate dictionary - What does adapting to climate change mean?

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.
During the COP26 Glasgow climate change conference in 2021, the need to help developing countries adapt to changing weather patterns and extreme events wrought by climate change was a key issue of discussion. But what does adaptation mean in the climate change discourse, and why is it important?
In this episode, The Straits Times environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty discuss this with Dr Arjuna Dibley, a researcher at the Oxford Sustainable Law Programme and a co-author of a recent UN report on adaptation.
Highlights (click/tap above):
00:59 What is adaptation, and why is it important?
03:19 What are some examples of adaptation?
05:11 How much would it cost to adapt to climate change?
09:53 What are the key points of contention when it comes to global discussions on adaptation?
Climate change discussion at COP26: https://www.straitstimes.com/world/carbon-copy-no-consensus-yet-for-adaptation-loss-and-damage-finance-at-cop26
UN report on adaptation: https://www.straitstimes.com/world/europe/un-urges-countries-to-finance-and-implement-plans-to-adapt-to-climate-impact
Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg), David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Hadyu Rahim
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
