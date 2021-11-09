Green Pulse Podcast: Climate advocate Xuan Zihan on youth in global climate policy-making

Green Pulse Ep 64: Climate advocate Xuan Zihan on youth in global climate policy-making
3:15 min
Synopsis: At the ongoing COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.
ST environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty speak with climate advocate Mr Xuan Zihan, a University College of London student union representative and its co-chair of Conference of the Youth at COP26 in Glasgow.
They discuss the timestamped highlights (click/tap above):
1:10 Why youths should be involved in national and global policy-making starting at COP26
1:42 Calling for more ambitious climate governance proposals
2:15 Using climate finance to hold countries more accountable
Read also:
Singapore youth give 18 recommendations for tackling environmental crisis
Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg), David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Fa'izah Sani and ST Video team
Edited by: ST Video team & Hadyu Rahim
---
