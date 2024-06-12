Good habits needed to uphold public hygiene, an increasingly important challenge: DPM Heng

SINGAPORE – Efforts to make sure diners return their used trays and crockery at hawker centres, coffee shops and foodcourts are paying off, with more than 9 in 10 observed to clean up after themselves in April 2024.

This is up from the 65 per cent tray and crockery return rate noted in August 2021, before warnings and fines were issued from the following month.

The update came from the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on June 12, alongside the launch of the annual Go Green SG campaign, a nation-wide movement led by the Ministry of Sustainability and Environment (MSE).

In its second edition, the campaign aims to rally citizens, organisations, and community to take action for more sustainable living. This year’s focus is on public cleanliness in alignment with the 2024 Year of Public Hygiene as designated by MSE.

In May 2021, NEA and SFA jointly announced that they would take stricter measures to promote cleanliness at hawker centres, foodcourts and coffee shops.

Those who did not return their used trays and crockery, as well as clear their tables, could face fines of up to $2,000 for repeat offences.

Enforcement began in September 2021, with patrons receiving verbal warnings from officers if they did not clean up after themselves. This was followed by written warnings for repeat violations.

From June 2023, verbal warnings were no longer issued, and diners who left dirty and uncleared tables received written warnings even for first offences. Over 5,000 written warnings were issued to first-time offenders of table littering over the past year.

Only nine were repeat offenders who were issued fines.

Speaking at the launch of Go Green SG 2024 on June 12, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said the success of the tray return scheme was achieved through a mix of enforcement, good infrastructure, and public education.

“This was done through enforcement of table-littering regulations, and also through partnerships with Town Councils, hawker centre operators, and cleaning contractors to optimise tray return infrastructure, and to make it easy for the public to do this.”

For instance, racks may be moved to more popular return points, and mobile trolleys used as well if required.

DPM Heng said public hygiene has become an increasingly important challenge as cities grow and become denser. This includes maintaining a hygienic environment, clean air, water, and safe food production systems.

“So, it is very apt that MSE has designated 2024 as the Year of Public Hygiene, after recent campaigns on climate action and zero waste.”

MSE designated 2018 as the Year of Climate Action to raise awareness on the need to take collective action to fight climate change, and 2019 as the Year Towards Zero Waste to build national consciousness to care for the environment.