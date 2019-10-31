Giant veggies, themed displays and more at this year's Community Garden Festival

SINGAPORE - The handiwork of some of Singapore's greenest thumbs will be on display atthis year's Community Garden Festival, with visitors able to admire a winter melon weighing an impressive 24.06kg, a 46.4cm long lady's finger, and a long bean living up to its name at over a metre.

These are just some of the prize-winning vegetables that will be on display at the third edition of the biennial festival, which will run from Nov 1 to 3 at Jurong Lake Gardens.

There are four segments to the festival. The first is a series of garden displays, put together by over 100 gardeners and ambassadors from Singapore's five Community Development Councils.

In line with the theme of "gardening through the years", the displays will reflect the evolving gardening trends here from the 1960s till today.

These include a display titled Early Singapore, which will feature designs from the past like the octagon-shaped wall patterns found in early housing estates and an "old-school" bus stop nestled amid plants that were planted in public and home gardens in the past.

The second segment features a collection of indoor displays of edible plants, aquascapes and terrariums, and innovations in gardening.

Some of the edible plants on display include the winning entries from the Community Garden Edibles Competition, which over 900 gardening enthusiasts signed up for this year.

To encourage more gardening efforts in the community, the third segment features a plant and gardening clinic where visitors can get tips on the best care for their plants, and bring their own specimens for a health check.

A marketplace will also be set up where visitors can purchase plants, ornamental fish, gardening wares and food and beverages.

In the last segment, visitors can admire an exhibition featuring award winning photographs from the Singapore Garden Photographer of the Year 2019 competition.

Members of the public can visit the festival from 10am to 7pm. Admission is free.