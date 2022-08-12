Le Le, first panda cub born in S'pore, celebrates first birthday

Le Le celebrated his first birthday with new milestones including his first bites of solid food. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM MANDAI WILDLIFE RESERVE/FACEBOOK
SINGAPORE - Le Le, the first giant panda cub born in Singapore, celebrated his first birthday with mum Jia Jia with a three-tier ice cake stuffed with carrots, bamboos, edible flowers and apple slices at the Giant Panda Forest at River Wonders on Friday (Aug 12).

The new cub celebrated the occasion with new milestones, including his first bites of solid food.

While he is still mainly reliant on his mother's milk, the panda cub has started to eat solid food such as pellets and carrots since June this year.

Weighing just an estimated 200g at birth, he weighed more than 33kg on Friday.

Another milestone Le Le has achieved is beginning his positive reinforcement training to prepare for routine health monitoring.

Fans of Le Le can catch him celebrating his birthday with cake on Sunday at 10am at the Giant Panda Forest.

Le Le was born to giant pandas Kai Kai and Jia Jia at about 7.50am on Aug 14 last year - their firstborn since they arrived in Singapore in 2012 on loan from China.

Le Le was born at about 7.50am to giant pandas Kai Kai and Jia Jia on Aug 14 last year. PHOTO: MANDAI WILDLIFE GROUP
