Le Le, first panda cub born in S'pore, celebrates first birthday

SINGAPORE - Le Le, the first giant panda cub born in Singapore, celebrated his first birthday with mum Jia Jia with a three-tier ice cake stuffed with carrots, bamboos, edible flowers and apple slices at the Giant Panda Forest at River Wonders on Friday (Aug 12).

The new cub celebrated the occasion with new milestones, including his first bites of solid food.

While he is still mainly reliant on his mother's milk, the panda cub has started to eat solid food such as pellets and carrots since June this year.

Weighing just an estimated 200g at birth, he weighed more than 33kg on Friday.

Another milestone Le Le has achieved is beginning his positive reinforcement training to prepare for routine health monitoring.