Giant double rainbow spotted in Singapore: How common are these natural light shows?

SINGAPORE – Sky gazers around Singapore were dazzled by not one, but two rainbows streaking across the sky on Friday morning.

Social media users shared their photos which were taken from several places including Changi, East Coast Park, Tanjong Rhu and Woodlands.

The Straits Times looks at the science behind the multicoloured natural phenomena and everything else you need to know about rainbows.

Q: How rare are double rainbows?

Those familiar with the viral video of an awestruck American weeping with joy as he exclaims “double rainbow all the way across the sky” and “what does this mean” in 2010 might be led to think that the phenomenon is rare.