Gardens by the Bay orchid nets prestigious accolade

An orchid on display at Gardens by the Bay has snagged a highly coveted award. The Grammatophyllum multiflorum var. tigrinum "Gardens by the Bay" orchid will become the first of its species to be awarded a first class certificate by the Orchid Society of South East Asia. It is the most prestigious award offered by the society and has been presented to only seven orchids in 93 years. The recognition will be formally registered next month.

The orchid was recognised for its symmetrical shape and for its flowers of intense colouration and contrast, among other qualities. It can be viewed at the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay.