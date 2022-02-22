Gardens by the Bay launches programmes to spread the message of sustainability to the young

SINGAPORE - Among its attractions is a Cloud Forest with one of the world's tallest indoor waterfalls, a Flower Dome that is home to a range of unique habitats and the Kingfisher Wetlands, a freshwater sanctuary with diverse flora and fauna.

Tapping on its unique charms, the 101 hectare Gardens by the Bay, Singapore's premier horticultural attraction, launched three programmes on Tuesday (Feb 22) to spread the message of sustainability to children, including those as young as four.

The three programmes - Green Guardians, Digital Twin, and the National Geographic Weird But True! exhibition - are targeted at pre-school, primary school, and secondary school students, and they aim to educate them on principles related to biodiversity, conservation, and sustainability in a fun and engaging way.

Guest-of-Honour Mr Chan Chun Sing, the Minister for Education, who launched the National Geographic exhibition, said the programmes will shape citizens who can mitigate environmental challenges..

"By shaping young minds early, we plant seeds of environmental consciousness and responsibility which will bloom into constructive environmental action one day. This in turn will entrench sustainability as a mainstream norm and culture in Singapore," he said in his speech on Tuesday.

The Weird But True! exhibition, which will run in the Cloud Forest up to July 31 this year, is based on National Geographic's Kids magazine and best-selling series of books.

The series of four exhibitions will help students learn interesting facts about plants, animals and science.

Green Guardians, which feature five tiers, teaches students about nature both in schools and through activities on the ground.

Among the tiers is Seeker, which will educate them through e-books, and Explorer, which features virtual tours and onsite programmes where students will learn more about different plants and trees. Another tier, Creator, engages students via hands-on workshops at the Gardens, where activities include growing their own mini urban herb garden.

So far, 50 schools have come on board.

The Gardens has also recreated its attractions virtually via the Digital Twin programme, allowing students to explore the attraction remotely. It allows participants to navigate to key locations within the Gardens and see pop-up information panels on sustainability concepts such as waste management, electricity conservation and rainwater recycling, and how these are undertaken at the Gardens.

The remote model also means students from other countries can be engaged.