Gardening plots in Ang Mo Kio and Jurong open for registration on Nov 9

SINGAPORE - Wish to have your own gardening space? Public registration for gardening plots at Ang Mo Kio Town Garden West and Jurong Lake Gardens West will begin on Nov 9, with applications available online for the first time.

Previously, those interested had to register at the parks for the popular community gardening scheme.

There will be 50 plots available in Ang Mo Kio and 300 plots in Jurong for this round of applications, said the National Parks Board (NParks) in a statement on Tuesday (Oct 23).

In the previous exercise in February this year, all 220 plots at Bedok Town Park, Choa Chu Kang Park, Pasir Ris Park, Sengkang Riverside Park and Yishun Park were snapped up in about three hours.

Under the Edible Horticulture Masterplan announced in November last year, more than 1,000 allotment gardening plots in total will be available by next year in 11 parks. The existing 620 plots at nine parks have been fully subscribed, said NParks.

The plots are for those keen on growing edible and ornamental plants. Each plot comprises a planter bed measuring 2.5m by 1m and can be leased for three years at $57 per year.

The 50 gardening plots in Ang Mo Kio will have two heights - waist- and knee-height - so that more can take part in the gardening activities.



Stone Boat in Chinese Garden. PHOTO: NATIONAL PARKS



Those interested have to apply for the plots between 9am on Nov 9 and 6pm on Nov 12. Applications will be shortlisted via a computerised balloting exercise instead of a first come, first served basis, and only successful applicants will be notified.

There will also be booths set up at a pavilion at Ang Mo Kio Town Garden West and the Stone Boat in Chinese Garden, on Nov 10 between 10am and 2pm, for those who need help with the online application.



Ang Mo Kio Town Garden West. PHOTO: NATIONAL PARKS



Successful applicants can start planting at Ang Mo Kio Garden West from March 1 next year, while the plots at Jurong Lake Gardens West - which is still being developed - will open on April 27 when the garden is ready.

More information can be found at www.nparks.gov.sg/gardening/allotment-gardens