Game for a cleaner environment

ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Mr Islam Tarikul, 28, a cleaner from Bangladesh who has worked with Chua Chu Kang Town Council for four years, taking part in a game of snakes and ladders with Kindergarten 2 pupils from PCF Sparkletots @ Chua Chu Kang Block 123 last Wednesday.

This was among the retro games, including hopscotch and a maze, that were set up at a void deck in Choa Chu Kang for residents and pre-schoolers to enjoy as part of the town council's first cleaners' appreciation week.

The games also had an environmental message to encourage people to appreciate and help with the work of cleaners in the estate, by practising acts such as recycling more, not littering, and disposing of electronic waste properly. 

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 28, 2021, with the headline 'Game for a cleaner environment'.
