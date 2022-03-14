From watering drones to flood-water tunnels: Different approaches to climate adaptation in South-east Asia

A rock revetment wall at the Kranji Coastal Nature Park to help mangroves accrete. Mangroves are considered a natural defence against sea-level rise. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Updated
Published
49 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Countries in South-east Asia, one of the regions most vulnerable to climate change, are stepping up efforts to adapt to the warming planet.

The importance of adaptation - and not just mitigation - was emphasised in a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) last month. The world has already warmed 1.1 deg C since pre-industrial times, it said, adding that countries will face a diminishing pool of effective adaptive options to choose from as the situation worsens.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top