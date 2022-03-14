From watering drones to flood-water tunnels: Different approaches to climate adaptation in South-east Asia

SINGAPORE - Countries in South-east Asia, one of the regions most vulnerable to climate change, are stepping up efforts to adapt to the warming planet.

The importance of adaptation - and not just mitigation - was emphasised in a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) last month. The world has already warmed 1.1 deg C since pre-industrial times, it said, adding that countries will face a diminishing pool of effective adaptive options to choose from as the situation worsens.