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On June 3, the National Parks Board dedicated heritage trees including the Terap Nasi tree in Fort Canning, to its sponsors ahead of the Festival of Biodiversity 2026.

SINGAPORE – Visitors can explore the natural wonders of Singapore’s land, air, and sea all under one roof at the Festival of Biodiversity 2026.

More than 30 booths run by nature organisations and schools will be featured at the 15th edition of the annual event at the National Library Building on June 6 and 7.

The family-friendly event, which focuses on acting locally for global impact, also has over 20 talks, workshops, exhibitions and game stations.

Here are some highlights:

Free talks and workshops

Parents can register their children for talks on migratory birds, the treasure trove of marine biodiversity during low tide, and colourful native snakes.

Aspiring shutterbugs can master the art of wildlife photography with the Nature Photographic Society of Singapore.

They can sign up for these talks at this website.

Children looking for hands-on activities can join workshops that teach them to create mini ecosystems and other arts and crafts.

Meanwhile, nature lovers can uncover the secret lives of local butterflies in a workshop that explores lesser-known behaviours of the insects, with an activity to match butterflies to their preferred host plants.

Interactive ecosystems

Discover the ecological web of the Singapore River Promenade Park Connector through an interactive showcase.

This exhibit also spotlights the new BiodiversitySG website, a digital database where the public can learn facts about native plants and animals.

Biodiversity-related library

A curated selection of 12 biodiversity-themed books for both adults and children will be on display.

This exhibition is paired with a game station designed to highlight reading as a powerful tool for celebrating and understanding local wildlife.