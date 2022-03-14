From Kranji to Wallasea, how humans are helping nature cope with rising seas

SINGAPORE - As the planet warms, ice sheets melt and sea levels creep up, it is not just cities that are at risk of coastal flooding. Natural habitats, too, could be overwhelmed by the rising tides.
Singapore has already lost much of its wilderness to development, but a new study has found that the nation's mangroves and seagrass meadows could shrink by 20 per cent from current levels by the end of this century due to sea level rise.
Lead author of the study, Dr Nhung Nguyen from the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Reef Ecology Laboratory, said: "We found that the future land use plans have considerable impact on the ability of these habitats to shift landward."
As sea levels rise gradually, natural habitats like mangroves can respond by migrating landward. But sea walls or other developments can block their landward crawl, causing them to shrink.
This is known as the coastal squeeze.
The results showed that as more coastal areas are being developed, mangroves and seagrass meadows on Singapore's coastlines are less able to adapt by moving inland, resulting in the loss of habitats.
"But we might be able to retain similar extents of these habitats by the end of the century if they are allowed to shift landward due to sea-level rise," Dr Nguyen added.
Indeed, cities and ports can be protected from rising water levels with seawalls and other hard structures. But this is less feasible for coastal habitats like mangroves, which are sustained by the ebb and flow of the tides.
Last month, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned that climate impacts were driving humanitarian crises such as water and food shortages, and that people should start adapting to symptoms of a warming planet, such as rising sea levels and more frequent extreme weather events.
But the IPCC also said nature should not be left out of the picture.
"Healthy ecosystems are more resilient to climate change and provide life-critical services such as food and clean water," said climate scientist Hans-Otto Pörtner from the IPCC.
"By restoring degraded ecosystems and effectively and equitably conserving 30 to 50 per cent of Earth's land, freshwater and ocean habitats, society can benefit from nature's capacity to absorb and store carbon."
The good news is that projects to help degraded areas recover are now under way in many parts of the world.
Two good examples are found in Singapore's Kranji mangroves and the Britain's Wallasea Island.
Restoring Kranji's mangroves
At the Kranji Coastal Nature Park, located along Singapore's mangrove-rich north-western coast, mangrove saplings sprout from cracks in a rock revetment wall that had not been there until recently.
"Just five to six years ago, that area was covered in water," said Mr Lim Liang Jim, group director of conservation at the National Parks Board (NParks).
That segment of Singapore's shoreline was severely eroded by wave action, with water whittling away the land, to the extent that the mangroves on it could topple into the sea.
So in 2018, NParks moved to restore the mangrove habitats by building a gentle sloping rock revetment wall where land had dissolved into sea.
Mr Lim said: "This resulted in a calmer condition, and that has allowed for the accretion of sediments, organic matter, and encouraged mangrove propagules to come and re-establish themselves in between rock revetments."
Three years since the intervention was completed, effects are already starting to show.
The mangrove seedlings were all a result of natural regeneration, said Mr Lim. They settled there on their own.
And with the calmer environment and flourishing habitat, wildlife started to move in - including snails and slugs that provide food for birds and fish.
NUS Assistant Professor Huang Danwei, who had supervised Dr Nguyen's study, said Singapore's natural coastal habitats may have declined sharply over the years, but they are still exceptionally diverse for their small areas.
"They continue to contribute valuable services such as coastal protection, marine productivity, carbon removal and recreation."
While building the wall yielded results, Mr Lim also noted the suggestion in the recent NUS-led study to allow natural migration and avoid the coastal squeeze.
"To achieve this, it would be important to safeguard buffer areas behind existing mangrove habitats to facilitate such migration," he said.
"NParks will also continue to restore and enhance these vulnerable habitats to strengthen their resilience to the impacts of future sea level rise, improving their chances of survival in the long run."
From farmland to nature reserve
The 740ha Wallasea Island is a low-lying island located along the Essex coast in Britain's south-east. While it now comprises thriving habitat where the whistles of European wigeons can be heard through the breeze, the island had actually been a wheat farm since the 1950s.
Seawalls were installed around the island to make it suitable for farming, with the walls in some areas rebuilt to keep out rising sea levels wrought by climate change.
In the 2000s, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), a wildlife charity, bought over the land from the original landlord, Wallasea Farms, with the aim of restoring the land to the rich intertidal habitat it had been centuries ago. One way to do that would be to recreate the habitat and then breach the existing seawalls.
But as the area was low-lying, RSPB had to raise the island. It needed fill material to raise the level of the inland areas before the seawalls were breached.
In 2008, RSPB partnered with Crossrail - a railway construction project in London - to make use of the tunnelling material to build up the island.
After years of planning and seeking the necessary approvals, the first shipment of London clay and gravel from the Crossrail tunnels arrived at Wallasea Island in 2012.
There was enough fill material for just a roughly 170ha portion of the island, depicted as Cell 1 in the map below.
RSPB worked with engineers to design islands and creeks in the area, now named Jubilee Marsh, that will provide a variety of habitats for birds, allowing them to roost at high tide and feed on the mudflats at low tide.
In 2015, three segments of the original seawalls were breached, and seawater flooded parts of the Jubilee Marsh, the first time in over 400 years that seawater touched land on Wallasea Island.
RSPB said plans to raise the rest of the island would depend on when more fill material could be sourced.
In the meantime, however, a mix of saline lagoons, and coastal grazing marsh have been created to expand the wetland area behind the seawall, said Ms Rachel Fancy, site manager of RSPB Wallasea Island.
Still, the return of the intertidal habitats within Jubilee Marsh also brought back the birds, with the RSPB reporting more than 30,000 birds across the entire reserve annually.
During our visit last November, we also caught a glimpse of three spoonbills - birds that Dr Malcolm Ausden, RSPB principal ecologist, told us had stopped breeding in Britain in the 1600s.
He said: "We've been seeing larger numbers of birds using this area which will, hopefully, continue to provide good habitat for birds and other wildlife for a long time in the future."