Greens grown in community gardens in Ang Mo Kio given to residents at neighbourhood eco event

SINGAPORE - Fresh vegetables grown in various community gardens and farms in Ang Mo Kio were distributed on Sunday (July 3) to Cheng San and Seletar residents facing financial difficulties.

The greens were harvested as part of recycling and upcycling efforts in the neighbourhood.

Residents of Ang Mo Kio learnt about such initiatives during the neighbourhood's first-ever Community EcoDay, which was organised by the Cheng San-Seletar Citizens' Consultative Committee.

At the event, social enterprise City Sprouts explained how it uses food scraps from nearby hawker centres as compost for the plants in the gardens.

Over the last few months, it has also been engaging community gardeners and supporting the launch of a community composting effort.

Residents were encouraged to bring reusable bags and recyclable containers and cups to the event, which was held at Chong Boon Market and Food Centre.

Those who did were given the chance to spin a wheel and win various prizes, including food vouchers.

There was also a pop-up thrift store organised by Upcircle, a ground-up group which advocates and promotes sustainability through organising door-to-door collection of recyclables and reusable items.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who was guest of honour, toured the neighbourhood and spoke with residents about the various green initiatives.

He also took part in the day's activities by planting eggplant seedlings at the Cheng San Bottle Tree Residents' Network Community Garden.

Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin, who is an Ang Mo Kio GRC MP together with PM Lee, said residents' interest in gardening and other sustainability efforts had grown during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was because they were spending more time at home.

"Sustainability is a big word, but it's really about our day-to-day habits... we hope to see more people coming together to be able to literally share the fruits of their labour," she said.