Bright flowers in bloom across Singapore

SINGAPORE - Festive colours of purple, pink and yellow are lining roads and walkways in Singapore.

Bright blooms of plants such as Garlic Vine, Orange Bells shrub, Bougainvillea, Common Pulai (Alstonia angustiloba) and Crown Flower can be found along West Coast Highway, Toa Payoh Rise and Upper Changi Road.

The National Parks Board (NParks) said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (26 Jan) that it aims to bring nature close to the everyday lives of Singapore residents.

“The wide variety of climbers that line the sheltered linkways along our roads are a unique botanical display here in our City in Nature,” it added.

For example, bougainvillea plants adorn the steel-framed arches along a walkway beside Block 925, Yishun Central.

And over in New Upper Changi Road, The Straits Times team spotted a black-naped oriole among the flowering Common Pulai between Blocks 25 and 26.

As part of its City in Nature vision, NParks is intensifying greenery in parks, road verges and park connectors with the aim of restoring nature in the urban landscape.

Such streetscape planting is designed to be naturalistic, using native species to create nature ways such as along roads and walkways that will also provide habitats and connectivity for fauna such as garden birds and butterflies.