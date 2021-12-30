Floral displays for whole of 2022 at Flower Dome as Gardens by the Bay turns 10

SINGAPORE - Horticultural enthusiasts and visitors to the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay will get to see the attraction back to its full floral splendour for the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic early last year.

Eight full-scale flower displays are lined up for 2022 as the Gardens - which opened in 2012 - celebrates its 10th anniversary.

On Thursday (Dec 30), Gardens by the Bay said: "These include crowd favourites such as Dahlia Dreams - the first to open, on Jan 14, just in time for Chinese New Year - and Sakura, as well as two new floral displays featuring peonies and hydrangeas... which have never been the theme of a show before."

Budget and supply chain restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic over the past two years had hit the Gardens' ability to put up a calendar year's worth of full-scale floral displays, though it has continued to put up some floral displays in Flower Dome featuring flowers such as dahlias, sakura, tulips and poinsettias.

The Gardens also thanked corporate and individual donors, such as financial services company Bloomberg.

"Gardens by the Bay would like to thank our donors for enabling us to finally put together a calendar year of full-scale floral displays in 2022, and we are grateful they share our vision of the importance of nature to soothe the mind and spirit," said Mr Gary Chua, senior director of horticultural operations there.

The Gardens added: "Visitors can anticipate meaningful cultural sharing from around the world with at least half of the year's floral displays.

"In line with Gardens by the Bay's objective to bring the world to Singapore, four floral displays will be held in collaboration with international embassies in Singapore."

For the first time, it is working with the Embassy of Spain, for A Spanish Serenade With Sunflowers, and the Embassy of Mexico, for Hanging Gardens.

Hydrangea Holidays is a collaboration with the Netherlands Embassy, and the embassies of the four Nordic countries in Singapore - Denmark, Norway, Finland and Sweden - will be coming on board again for the yuletide Poinsettia Wishes floral display.

In addition, the Sakura floral display in next year will feature characters from Japanese-inspired lifestyle brand tokidoki for the first time.