Flooding at Tanah Merah MRT station entrance during heavy rain on Saturday

SINGAPORE - Water from a nearby construction site caused flooding at the entrance of the Tanah Merah MRT station during the downpour on Saturday afternoon, rail operator SMRT said.

Videos circulating on social media showed commuters wading through ankle-high water at the entrance of the station in New Upper Changi Road.

“On Nov 12 at around 3pm, water from a construction site next to Tanah Merah MRT station caused flooding at the entrance of the station,” said SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai.

“Our staff worked with cleaners and the construction site workers to clear the water immediately,” Mr Lam said in an e-mail to The Straits Times.

“For the safety of commuters, our staff were also mobilised to guide them away from the affected area,” he said, noting the water was cleared by around 5pm.

SMRT is working with the construction site supervisors to prevent the situation from recurring, he added.

Train service was not affected.

In a Facebook post, national water agency PUB warned that there was a risk of flash floods in several parts of the island on Saturday afternoon, with water levels in drains reaching 90 per cent in areas such as Jalan Boon Lay, Lorong Gambir and Bedok Canal near Upper Changi Road.

The weatherman said on Nov 1 that Singapore had the wettest October in 40 years and the rainy spell was set to continue into the first two weeks of November, with thundery showers expected on most days.