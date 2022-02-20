Flood warnings issued amid heavy showers in Choa Chu Kang, Upper Paya Lebar

SINGAPORE - Heavy showers hit Singapore on Sunday afternoon (Feb 20), sparking flash flood warnings in several areas.

PUB, the national water agency, tweeted at around 4.30pm that water levels in Upper Paya Lebar Road were at 100 per cent, and indicated that there was a high flood risk.

The same alert was issued for Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1, where water levels had also risen above 90 per cent at 4.20pm, PUB posted.

The agency earlier posted that heavy rain was expected over many areas of Singapore around the late afternoon, especially in the southern, eastern and central areas.

Rain is expected throughout the week, according to forecasts by the National Environment Agency, which indicated showers on Monday afternoon and thundery showers on Wednesday.

It also said in an advisory on Sunday afternoon that moderate to heavy showers with gusty wind are expected to continue across the island over the afternoon.

For flash floods updates from PUB, follow them on Twitter.