Flood risks in central, western Singapore as heavy showers continue

SINGAPORE - It is the second day this week of heavy showers across the island and flash floods may occur, national water agency PUB said.

The Meteorological Society Singapore (MSS), a unit under the National Environment Agency, issued a heavy rain warning on Tuesday morning (Aug 31), with moderate to heavy rain falling over central and western Singapore and heavy rain in the east.

At 8.20am, PUB said water levels in Commonwealth Lane and Commonwealth Drive are near full capacity following heavy morning showers.

Flood risk was identified along these two roads and the public was advised to avoid the area for an hour.

At about 9am, water level sensors in the industrial area of Tanjong Penjuru showed that drains there had reached at least 90 per cent capacity, but subsequently subsided.

According to the MSS website, the lowest recorded temperature today was 23.8 deg C in Novena at 8am.

Thundery showers are expected to continue for the rest of the week.