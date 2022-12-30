Flood management capabilities boosted in 2022, future projects on track for completion

SINGAPORE - The country’s flood response capabilities received a boost in 2022 with 400 more water level sensors installed this year by national water agency PUB.

The newly installed sensors, in locations such as Kallang River, Sungei Api Api and Bukit Batok Canal, bring the total number of sensors to nearly 1,000.

These sensors give PUB the ability to monitor conditions at the various sites in real time so that the agency can provide early warning to the public, as well as to activate its quick response team to manage the flood by removing chokage, deploying portable flood barriers and managing traffic.

The construction of Alkaff Lake, one of PUB’s major drainage infrastructure projects, is on track to be finished by the third quarter of 2023.

Located within Bidadari Park, the Alkaff Lake is a retention pond which will temporarily store storm water run-off during heavy rains and also function as a recreational space with features such as terraced wetlands and a cascading creek.

The Syed Alwi Detention Tank is another major project on track for its 2025 completion, said PUB. The project, comprising an underground tank and a pumping facility, is being built to enhance flood protection in the low-lying Jalan Besar area.

Director of PUB’s catchment and waterways department Yeo Keng Soon said: “We must continue to invest in flood protection measures and build flood resiliency in our critical infrastructure and our community.

“Stormwater management and building flood resilience is a shared responsibility, as Singapore is vulnerable to flood risks due to our topography and the effects of climate change.”

He added that climate change would result in more frequent and extreme rain events, and that severe flooding events caused by torrential rains have been witnessed in many other parts of the world.

He said: “While it is not possible to cater for all extreme storm events and prevent floods entirely, the realities of climate change require us to build our flood resilience as a nation.”

He added that it was the responsibility of building owners, contractors and individuals to ensure that their internal drainage system was properly maintained and the drains and canals kept free flowing, as well as to be prepared for flash floods.