Firms report their packaging use in scheme to cut waste

A scheme requiring companies to report the amount of packaging they use has finally kicked off, a year after it was delayed because of the pandemic.

The first reports under the Mandatory Packaging Reporting scheme were submitted to the National Environment Agency (NEA) by March 31 this year.

Producers of packaged products that had to submit reports were brand owners, manufacturers, importers, as well as retailers such as supermarkets whose gross annual revenue is above $10 million.

The reports detail the type and amount of packaging companies use for their products in Singapore, and their plans to reduce, reuse or recycle them.

Examples of packaging that must be reported include plastic bags, bottles, carton boxes, and tape.

This comes on the heels of other moves to reduce packaging waste in Singapore, such as a disposable bag charge at large supermarkets from mid-2023.

Packaging waste made up about a third of the 1.82 million tonnes of domestic waste thrown away last year.

Singapore's only landfill, Semakau, is expected to run out by 2035 at the current rate of waste generation.

The annual packaging submissions will pave the way for an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) scheme for managing packaging waste. It will be implemented no later than 2025.

The EPR serves to improve recycling rates for packaging, and reduce the amount of package waste sent to the landfill.

Following the first round of report submissions, Mr Colin Goh, a chief engineer from NEA's Waste Management Division, said yesterday that the agency will work closely with companies to improve the accuracy of the packaging data submitted, and address any gaps in the reports.

NEA will also review the current reporting process and feedback received from companies.

Mr Goh was speaking at a virtual discussion organised by NEA and the Singapore Manufacturing Federation under their Packaging Partnership Programme.

The programme helps companies fulfil their annual reporting obligations, as well as future EPR requirements.

Packaging Partnership Programme chairman Matt Kovac said that since this was the first time companies were submitting reports, there were some teething issues. Some firms - especially those that use different forms of packaging and materials - struggled with calculating and reporting them accurately.

"Some companies were probably a little bit worried because the implication through the Mandatory Packaging Reporting is that they are going to be audited as well."

Mr Kovac also said some smaller companies that are just over the $10 million turnover threshold did not manage to submit their reports by March 31. NEA gave them a short grace period.

Mr Kovac noted that smaller companies may not have the resources or expertise to tackle the reporting process.

Some companies that were busy running their businesses may have left the mandatory reporting to the last minute, he added.

A number of companies that are on the mandatory reporting scheme also attended the virtual discussion yesterday.

They included ExxonMobil and Singapore Airlines in-flight retailer KrisShop.

The EPR for packaging waste will start with a return scheme for drink containers, such as bottles and cans, which is expected to begin next year.