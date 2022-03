SINGAPORE - February is usually the driest month in the year in Singapore, but heavy rain that drenched the island last month has made it the third-wettest February in the past 10 years.

Some 175mm of rain was recorded at the Changi climate station last month - a figure that is "significantly higher" than the 105.1mm long-term average for the month, said the weatherman in response to queries from The Straits Times.