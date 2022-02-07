Feather extension helps native hawk-eagle fly again

When a bird loses feathers and can no longer fly, vets in Singapore can use a special "feather extension" technique to restore its wings and return it to the sky.

This process, known as imping, was used by vets at the avian hospital in Jurong Bird Park on a changeable hawk-eagle on Jan 20.

The nationally threatened raptor was rescued by the National Parks Board (NParks) on Jan 7, when it was found with severe thermal damage to all the important flight feathers on its wings and tail, and unable to fly.

It was then taken to the hospital for closer examination, and was found to be in good health, apart from its burnt feathers that were suspected to have been singed by hot gas or flares.

A spokesman for the park said: "While birds will naturally grow new feathers through their moulting cycle, it could take up to 12 months for the eagle to fully regrow its feathers and be able to fly again."

This is an issue because keeping a wild bird in captivity comes with risks, such as causing unnecessary stress to the bird, or the bird becoming overly dependent on human care.

"The veterinary team decided to imp its wings and tail feathers to help speed up the bird's release to the wild," the spokesman said.

Imping, which is thought to be centuries-old, with roots in ancient falconry, involves joining the remains of a damaged feather to a new feather by its shaft.

The new feather is affixed by inserting an imping needle - which is made out of bamboo or other materials - and securing it using an adhesive.

Dr Ellen Rasidi, the veterinarian at Jurong Bird Park, compared this practice with humans getting hair extensions.

Dr Rasidi said: "However, unlike hair extensions, we have to be extra meticulous in ensuring that each individual replacement feather is carefully trimmed, measured and arranged in the right position to match the patient's original feather length and orientation as much as possible."

This is because fixing feathers incorrectly and at wrong angles will affect the bird's ability to fly.