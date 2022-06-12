Exploring intertidal zones at beaches safely and responsibly

There have been sightings here in recent months of families exploring the exposed shores at beaches during low tide.

While most are there to see the marine animals in their usually hidden habitats, there are some who are there with tongs and buckets, helping themselves to the animals.

For instance, in February, videos of beachgoers digging up marine animals such as sea urchins in Changi Beach were posted by local science and nature education channel Just Keep Thinking.

The actions of these visitors at the intertidal zone - an area that connects the land and sea which becomes exposed to air during low tides and is submerged during high tides - have come under the spotlight, with scientists saying the visitors are harming the animals.

Ahead of the next low tide on the weekend of June 18 and 19, The Sunday Times speaks to Dr Neo Mei Lin, a senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore's Tropical Marine Science Institute, to find out more on the issue.

Q: What kind of animals can be found in the intertidal zone?

A: Marine life such as starfish, sea snails and crabs can be found living in the intertidal zone. Many of the species that live in the intertidal zone typically can tolerate changes in moisture, temperature and salinity, as well as strong waves and wakes. A wake is a disturbance of the water resulting from a vessel moving through it at high speeds.

Q: What are things that we should do or not do when visiting these areas?

A: Here are some dos and don'ts.

Dos:

•Find out what to expect and how to behave before visiting seashores by looking up online resources such as the Wild Fact Sheets of Singapore.

•Use appropriate footwear such as wet booties with rubber soles as this can prevent excessive damage to seashores when exploring. It can also help in protecting yourself against injuries.

•Be mindful when exploring the seashore and try to minimise movement to avoid trampling on large areas.

•Watch where you are standing or stepping as some marine animals such as the stonefish and stingray can be well camouflaged and can cause harm when stepped upon.

Don'ts:

•Don't remove marine animals from their habitats as many of them cannot survive outside of their environment.

•Don't handle or collect unknown and unfamiliar marine animals for food or as pets. Some species are poisonous or venomous.

•Don't use tools like chopsticks or tongs to poke at or prod marine life. Soft-bodied species such as sea slugs and sea cucumbers can be injured by such acts.

Q: What happens when we touch or remove certain marine animals? How does this hurt them?

A: Many marine animals do not do well when handled or removed from their natural habitats. This can lead to stress responses detrimental to their health and recovery.

These animals respond to stress by releasing substances to chase intruders away. For example, sea cucumbers would expel parts or all of their guts in defence, a process that can leave them vulnerable with no means to eat properly while they regenerate the organ and recover.

Q: How can these animals cause harm to humans?

A: Some intertidal species on our seashores such as the highly venomous stonefish and cone snails can cause a lot of harm to humans. To the untrained eye, these species can be difficult to tell apart from their non-venomous counterparts. Some animals also camouflage themselves, making them difficult to spot. When these animals sting, the venom delivered is intense and painful, and can have fatal results. Cone snail stings, for example, have been reported to result in death.

Q: Why is it important for us to help preserve every organism?

A: Every living organism in an ecosystem has a role in ensuring the health and resilience of its habitats. The different marine organisms work together to keep the marine ecosystem up and running.

For example, seashells, or bivalves, are filter-feeders that can extract possible toxic chemicals, metal elements and biotoxins from the water column, thus purifying the waters. Hence, the loss of species can lead to a reduction of functions in an ecosystem to maintain the habitats' health and resilience.

Q: How can Singaporeans learn more about marine wildlife and ecosystems?

A: Singaporeans can do so by visiting the Sisters' Islands Marine Park public gallery, looking up online resources such as Wild Fact Sheets of Singapore, and following the Celebrating Singapore Shores Facebook page, which shares information about the country's shores. They can also join beach and underwater cleanups with volunteer groups that run events to raise awareness of Singapore's marine ecosystems.