Explore Singapore’s journey to cleaner energy this March school holidays at Funan mall

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A participant pedalling on a stationary bicycle to see how much energy he can generate at the Energy Market Authority interactive pop-up event at Funan mall on March 16.

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans can learn more about the country’s transition towards cleaner energy sources at a new pop-up event at Funan mall, and stand a chance to win vouchers for use at local chains such as FairPrice.

Held from March 16 to 22 during the March school holidays, Power, Up Close is a free interactive exhibit by the Energy Market Authority (EMA) in its ongoing public education efforts to strengthen awareness of Singapore’s journey to achieve cleaner electricity generation and energy security.

Through three different stations featuring an LED display and interactive panels, visitors can learn about low-carbon alternatives Singapore is exploring, such as nuclear and geothermal energy, and the challenges the country faces in balancing energy priorities.

They can also pedal on a stationary bicycle or turn a hand crank at one of the stations to see how much electricity they can produce, allowing them to experience the physical effort required to generate energy.

Those who complete the stations can spin a wheel to redeem vouchers for FairPrice supermarkets, Ya Kun Kaya Toast or electronics retailer Challenger.

“Singapore’s energy transition involves complex choices as the nation works to balance sustainability, energy security and affordability,” said Ms Juliana Chow, director of communications at EMA.

She added: “Increasing public awareness helps Singaporeans better understand the trade-offs involved and the effort required to maintain a reliable power system while transitioning towards cleaner energy sources.”

Oil and gas prices have been increasing worldwide due to the conflict in the Middle East, and Singapore has not been spared as petrol prices surpassed records set during the Ukraine crisis in 2022.

Nonetheless, Singapore’s energy supplies remain secure, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng on March 15. He is also Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology.

While imported natural gas fuels 95 per cent of Singapore’s electricity generation, about half of it is piped in and will not be affected, said Dr Tan via his social media pages.

Singapore imports natural gas from diverse sources beyond the Middle East, such as Australia and the US. Dr Tan added that Singapore maintains stockpiles of fuel, and that all of the country’s power plants can switch from gas to diesel if needed.

Visitors The Straits Times spoke to on the first day of the exhibition expressed their support for Singapore’s energy transition, noting the need for renewable energy and energy security.

Members of the public can get insights into Singapore’s energy sources at EMA’s interactive pop-up event at Funan mall. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

“I think it’s very important for Singapore to have our own energy resources so that we don’t need to depend on other countries, especially since (the global situation) isn’t stable,” said Ms Ashley Wu, 38.

The freelance photographer, who was at the exhibition with her children aged eight and 10, said it was important for the younger generation to learn about Singapore’s energy sources so that their futures would be more worry-free.

Another visitor, Mr Kelvin Tay, 67, a retiree, said he was worried about the increasing cost of living as a result of the energy crisis. However, he added that he was sceptical about the safety of nuclear power.

Singapore has been exploring nuclear energy as a potential source of energy, and a dedicated nuclear team was established by EMA in 2025.

While Singapore has yet to make a decision about deploying nuclear energy, it is one of the emerging low-carbon alternatives, along with hydrogen and geothermal energy.

Student Nicole Chu, 14, who was at the exhibition with her father, said it was important for Singaporeans to learn about the nation’s power generation and search for cleaner energy sources.

“With carbon emissions around the world, it will make Singapore even hotter than it already is,” she added.