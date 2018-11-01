Expect more wet weather in first fortnight of November

SINGAPORE - Expect the wet weather to persist for the next two weeks, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Thursday evening (Nov 1).

Moderate to thundery showers are expected on seven to nine days in the next fortnight, mostly in the afternoon, and may extend into the evening on a few of those days.

According to the weatherman, the prevailing inter-monsoon conditions are forecast to persist over Singapore and the region, and frequent lightning activity can also be expected.

Widespread thundery showers accompanied by gusty winds are also expected on two or three mornings.

During the next two weeks, the daily temperature is expected to fall between 24 deg C and 33 deg C on most days.

The daily temperature in October ranged between 22.5 deg C and 35.6 deg C.

In the first week of October, which was dry and warm, there were six days where the daily maximum temperature recorded was above 34 deg C.

The daily maximum temperature for the rest of the month, where it rained most days, was between 28.4 deg C and 35.2 deg C.

Additionally, well above average rainfall was recorded across the island in October.

The highest rainfall of 423.8mm (101 per cent above average) was recorded in Lim Chu Kang. Rainfall was lowest in Ulu Pandan, where 166.2mm (26 per cent below average) was recorded.

