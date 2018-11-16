Expect less rain in next fortnight but inter-monsoon conditions to persist: Weatherman

SINGAPORE - Expect less rain in the second half of this month compared with the first, the weatherman said on Friday (Nov 16).

In a statement, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) under the National Environment Agency said that the prevailing inter-monsoon conditions are expected to persist for the next two weeks.

A gradual strengthening and shift in the wind direction is expected towards the end of the month, signalling the start of the north-east monsoon season. The monsoonal winds are expected to extend into March next year, the MSS said.

Localised short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected for the rest of the month. These showers are expected mostly in the afternoon on five to seven days, with the showers extending into the evening on a few of these days.

The overall rainfall for November is expected to be above normal.

The daily temperature for the next fortnight is expected to range between 24 and 33 deg C. There could be a few warm days during this period where the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 34 deg C, the MSS said.

For the first half of November, the daily maximum temperature ranged between 32 and 34 deg C.

The daily minimum temperature on most days ranged between 23 and 24 deg C.

Above average rainfall was also recorded over three-quarters of Singapore in the last two weeks.

The highest rainfall of 309.6mm, 140 per cent above average, was recorded in Bukit Panjang. The lowest rainfall of 57.2mm, 56 per cent below average, was recorded in Changi.

Updates on the daily weather forecast can be obtained from the MSS website (www.weather.gov.sg), National Environment Agency website (www.nea.gov.sg), or through the myENV app, or the MSS' Weather@SG app.