Environmental groups concerned about flights to nowhere

The problem of increased carbon emissions is just the tip of the iceberg if Singapore Airlines (SIA) goes ahead with plans to launch "flights to nowhere", said environmental groups.

Such flights are difficult to justify because they do not provide transport to any destination, they added.

However, eco-groups said they understood that SIA is now facing tough times amid the economic headwinds wrought by the Covid-19 crisis, and it recently carried out a retrenchment exercise.

To help the carrier explore other options, members of a few green groups are gathering alternative ideas from the public, to help SIA generate income.

Ms Chevon Low, 30, a member of environmental non-profit group PM Haze and one of four people involved in the effort, said they have received more than 1,000 responses since last Saturday.

She said: "We're heartened to have received so many interesting and innovative suggestions in just a few days, which reflects the public's strong support for both the environment and our national airline.

"We will compile the ideas and send them to SIA chief executive Goh Choon Phong. We hope SIA will consider these suggestions, especially since they are crowdsourced."

Ideas can be submitted at bit.ly/saveSIA till Sunday.

Last Friday, The Straits Times reported that SIA is planning to launch a flights-to-nowhere campaign, with each flight taking about three hours. On Monday, in response to queries, SIA said it is considering several initiatives, and reiterated that "none of these plans have been firmed up".

Associate Professor Winston Chow, a climate scientist at the Singapore Management University, said every litre of jet fuel burned releases 3.16kg of carbon dioxide (CO2), which contributes to the greenhouse effect that causes global warming and climate change.

But how much jet fuel is burned depends on the type of aircraft, the passenger and cargo load, and the distance travelled, he added.

Newer planes such as the A-350 and Boeing 787 are more fuel efficient, and a typical flight lasting about two to three hours will produce an equivalent of 38 tonnes to 57 tonnes of CO2, he said. It will be lower if planes carry no cargo, which is likely with flights to nowhere.

If Singapore's carbon emissions are about 50 million tonnes a year, and assuming each flight emits 50 tonnes of CO2 on average, 150 flights from October to December will emit 7,500 tonnes of CO2 - 0.015 per cent of total current national emissions, said Prof Chow.

In any case, there is more urgency to control emissions from other more detrimental sources, such as burning non-renewable fuels for power, he said.

Some environmentalists said flights to nowhere have no justifiable purpose. Mr Eric Bea, an environmental law researcher at the National University of Singapore, said: "Ordinarily, these planes transport people and cargo from place to place, serving an essential socioeconomic role.

"However, the emissions generated from these flights to nowhere, though small, do not provide essential transport services, as opposed to emissions that are productive, like the conversion of passenger aircraft to cargo, which may be used to move critical cargo."

He added that producing and later incinerating used in-flight amenities, such as face masks and surface wipes, also adds to carbon emissions.

Environmental group SG Climate Rally said the flights to nowhere concept is a "stop-gap measure that distracts from the policy and value shifts necessary to mitigate the climate crisis". It added that "the onus is on SIA executives and policymakers to pivot towards more sustainable and equitable alternatives for its customers and staff".

