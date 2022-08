Singapore's first hydrogen-ready power plant will be built by the first half of 2026 on Jurong Island. The Keppel Sakra Cogen Plant is set to produce up to 600MW of electricity, which was about 9 per cent of Singapore's peak electricity demand in 2020. Developed by Keppel Infrastructure, the plant will first use natural gas as its primary fuel until supplies of hydrogen, which produces no planet-warming carbon dioxide when burned, can arrive here.

