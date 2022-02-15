Ivory from Africa mainly taken from elephants in same area, study shows

SINGAPORE - Elephant ivory smuggled out of Africa over the past decade or so came mainly from elephants found in the same area, and sometimes even the same herd, a new study involving Singapore researchers has found.

This finding, published in the Nature Human Behaviour scientific journal on Tuesday morning Singapore time (Feb 15), could lead to greater protection of elephants in poaching hot spots, and also help the authorities identify links between shipments and disrupt the transnational smuggling ring behind them.

By studying the genetic material in tusks from 49 ivory shipments weighing 111 tonnes leaving Africa between 2002 and 2019, the international scientific team found that the majority of them came from the same localised elephant populations.

Scientists can determine this by first sequencing the genetic material in the tusks, and then seeing if the sequences matched.

Matched sequences mean both tusks came from the same elephant, while similar sequences indicate that they were likely from the same herd.

This work had built on an earlier effort led by conservation biologist Samuel Wasser of the University of Washington.

Professor Wasser, who is one of the authors of the latest study, had earlier developed a database that "matched" the elephant genetic sequences from their faeces to the areas where the creatures roam.

Of the 49 shipments studied, one of them had been picked up in Singapore and seized in July 2019 by the National Parks Board (NParks), Singapore Customs and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.

A record haul of 8.8 tonnes of raw elephant ivory worth about $17.6 million were seized then, with the authorities estimating that the tusks had come from almost 300 African savannah elephants (Loxodonta africana), which are endangered animals.

Other shipments came from countries including Hong Kong, Kenya, Malaysia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Researchers at the NParks' Centre for Wildlife Forensics had collected and analysed more than 230 tusk samples from this seizure with Prof Wassler.

Two NParks staff from the centre, Dr Anna Wong and Dr Charlene Fernandez, are co-authors of the latest study.