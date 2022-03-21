Droughts may affect forest's ability to take in carbon dioxide: NUS study

SINGAPORE - Tropical forests are the lungs of the planet, providing humans with the free service of sucking up carbon dioxide (CO2) - the main greenhouse gas driving climate change - from the atmosphere.

But a new study led by a National University of Singapore (NUS) researcher has found that the amount of CO2 taken in by land ecosystems, such as forests, could be linked to the availability of water, which is in short supply during droughts.

The lead author of the study, Assistant Professor Luo Xiangzhong from NUS' geography department, said: "The key message from our study is that extreme droughts in the tropics are particularly important to the global carbon cycle."

There are three tropical forest basins in the world - in the Amazon, Congo and South-east Asia.

But, while the study established a correlation between changes in the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere and drought events that have hit the world's tropical belt over the past 60 years, the exact way forest habitats are impacted by drought is still not very well understood, he said.

"This means that we are unsure if we can estimate forest carbon uptake correctly under future climate scenarios," Prof Luo said.

Drought events could become more intense and frequent in a warming world, climate scientists have warned.

Human activity is producing a lot of CO2 that accumulates in the atmosphere like a blanket, causing excess heat to be trapped on earth and weather patterns to change as a result.

But tropical forests help slow the knitting of the CO2 blanket in the atmosphere, with the land absorbing roughly 25 per cent of the emissions from human activities.

Indeed, so integral are the world's tropical ecosystems to the global carbon cycle that the three forest basins literally throb - like human lungs heaving with each breath - on satellite imagery showing CO2 fluxes in the atmosphere.

At night, the forest breathes as humans do. On satellite images, plumes of CO2 can be seen coming out from the three forest basins during these times.

But when the sun is up, the plumes disappear. Instead, these habitats take in CO2 through photosynthesis, converting the carbon into sugars that are stored in tree trunks, leaves or the soil, keeping the carbon out of the atmosphere where it can trap heat.