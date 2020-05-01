Downpour leads to flood in Hougang

PHOTO: LAI WAI KIT
A downpour yesterday afternoon resulted in flood waters rising so much that they partially submerged the tyres of several cars in Jalan Lokam, near Kensington Square condominium in Hougang. The weather on the last day of April was much like the wet weather recorded for the rest of last month, with thundery showers on many afternoons. About half of Singapore recorded above-normal rainfall last month. The National Environment Agency's Meteorological Service Singapore division said yesterday that more showers are forecast in the next two weeks.

