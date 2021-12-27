Proposed Good Samaritan law could boost donations of unsold food

SINGAPORE - Whenever she collects unsold food items from restaurants, she ensures that they are safe to share with the migrant workers and needy families in her neighbourhood.

Said the food rescuer who wanted to be known only as Ms Cassie: "I tell them to eat the cooked food immediately while it's hot. If anything happens, I would feel terrible."

Eateries are in a constant war against food-loving bacteria that can cause food poisoning and severe health issues.

This is why food rescuers, businesses and food charities take painstaking measures to ensure that surplus food that is donated is safe and hygienic - both to protect the recipients' health, as well as their own reputations.

But a proposed law could protect businesses donating the food from being sued or prosecuted if a recipient gets food poisoning, for instance, as long as the food complies with strict safety and hygiene laws at the point of donation.

The proposed Good Samaritan Food Donation Bill is the brainchild of Nee Soon GRC MP Louis Ng, who hopes to introduce it through a Private Member's Bill next year.

The proposed law aims to cut Singapore's food waste problem - a major waste stream here, which has grown by about 20 per cent over the past decade.

Food waste comprised about 11 per cent of the total waste generated last year. Only 19 per cent of the 665,000 tonnes of food waste was recycled.

It is not yet clear if ground-up food rescue and zero-waste groups like Divert For 2nd Life, which Ms Cassie volunteers with, will be covered under the proposed Bill.

The Singaporean who is in her 50s said her hardscrabble childhood in a large family made minimising waste and dumpster-diving jaunts with her mother a way of life.

She now picks up unsold meals, vegetables and fruits, and baked goods from eateries and hotels at least five times a week.

Currently unemployed, she has been active with Divert For 2nd Life for a few months.

Before sharing the food with her Malaysian flatmates and migrant workers, she makes sure to reheat the frozen or chilled food in a pressure cooker to almost 100 deg C.

She once stayed up till 2am to cook up a batch of fried rice using unsold rice and cooked vegetables collected from a Chinese restaurant in Joo Chiat.