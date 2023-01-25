Discover top environmental issues of South-east Asia with ST’s Green Pulse Podcast

A woman sorts out plastic bottles for recycling at a plastic garbage collection area at the port city of Balikpapan in East Kalimantan, Borneo, Indonesia. Bloomberg
David Fogarty
Climate Change Editor
Updated
21 min ago
Published
22 min ago

With almost 100 episodes so far, let The Straits Times’ Green Pulse podcast series help inform you about the top environmental challenges facing South-east Asia.

Top environmental experts have been invited as guests along the way, and here is our selection of the best episodes so far.

Why governments have the power to drive climate action (featuring Ms Sharon Seah, Senior Fellow at the ISEAS Yusof Ishak Institute and coordinator of the Climate Change in Southeast Asia Programme) - Nov 7, 2022

How much more renewable energy can South-east Asia tap? (featuring Mr Mark Hutchinson, chair of the South-east Asian Task Force at the Global Wind Energy Council) - Oct 3, 2022

What’s at stake for South-east Asia at COP27 climate conference (featuring Mr Sandeep Rai, a senior advisor for Global Climate Adaptation Policy from WWF Singapore) -Sept 19, 2022

Asean’s forests with benefits (featuring Dr Tasya Vadya Sarira, a postdoctoral researcher at the NUS Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions) - Feb 21, 2022

Making peat forests pay for their own conservation (featuring Mr Dharsono Hartono, the co-founder of the Katingan Mentaya project) - Aug 7, 2020

Will cleaner air in South-east Asia during Covid-19 lockdowns last? (featuring Crea’s Helsinki-based lead analyst Lauri Myllyvirta) - May 29, 2020

How tropical rainforests are important world carbon sinks (featuring Dr Arief Wijaya, senior manager for climate and forests at the World Resources Institute Indonesia) - May 15, 2019

Follow Green Pulse Podcast here and rate us:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaf

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWag

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6EV 

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow David Fogarty on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLM6

Read his stories: https://str.sg/JLMu

ST’s special edition podcasts:

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top