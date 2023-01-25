Discover top environmental issues of South-east Asia with ST’s Green Pulse Podcast

With almost 100 episodes so far, let The Straits Times’ Green Pulse podcast series help inform you about the top environmental challenges facing South-east Asia.
Top environmental experts have been invited as guests along the way, and here is our selection of the best episodes so far.
Why governments have the power to drive climate action (featuring Ms Sharon Seah, Senior Fellow at the ISEAS Yusof Ishak Institute and coordinator of the Climate Change in Southeast Asia Programme) - Nov 7, 2022
How much more renewable energy can South-east Asia tap? (featuring Mr Mark Hutchinson, chair of the South-east Asian Task Force at the Global Wind Energy Council) - Oct 3, 2022
What’s at stake for South-east Asia at COP27 climate conference (featuring Mr Sandeep Rai, a senior advisor for Global Climate Adaptation Policy from WWF Singapore) -Sept 19, 2022
Asean’s forests with benefits (featuring Dr Tasya Vadya Sarira, a postdoctoral researcher at the NUS Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions) - Feb 21, 2022
Making peat forests pay for their own conservation (featuring Mr Dharsono Hartono, the co-founder of the Katingan Mentaya project) - Aug 7, 2020
Will cleaner air in South-east Asia during Covid-19 lockdowns last? (featuring Crea’s Helsinki-based lead analyst Lauri Myllyvirta) - May 29, 2020
How tropical rainforests are important world carbon sinks (featuring Dr Arief Wijaya, senior manager for climate and forests at the World Resources Institute Indonesia) - May 15, 2019
