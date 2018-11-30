Deer seen wandering around Lornie Road put down due to injuries, old age

SINGAPORE - The Sambar deer which was spotted wandering around on Lornie Road on Sunday evening (Nov 25) has been put down, the National Parks Board (NParks) and the Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) said in a joint statement on Friday.

The deer had looked confused as it wandered in the middle of traffic on Lornie Road, according to a video taken by a Stomp reader.

NParks was alerted to the deer on Lornie Road after 9pm on Sunday, and they conducted a joint operation alongside the WRS veterinary team.

The old male Sambar deer had to be darted for its safety, as well as that of motorists, as it was lost, the two organisations said.

An on-site examination revealed that the deer was abnormally thin, and had multiple pre-existing traumatic wounds that were infested with maggots.

NParks and WRS assessed that the animal's chances for survival were low, based on its injuries and general poor condition, and made the decision to put it down on humane grounds.

A necropsy conducted by WRS' veterinary pathologist confirmed that the animal was of old age and had dental issues, which would have contributed to its poor body condition.

"Both NParks and WRS value and understand the importance of the conservation of our wildlife, and the decision to put down the deer was not taken lightly," the organisations said in their joint statement.

Acres deputy chief executive Kalai Vanan told ST that it received a call about the incident around 9.30pm on Sunday, and they went down and did some traffic control for about 30 to 40 minutes.

Mr Kalai explained that Lornie Road is not far from the old Bukit Brown cemetery which is being redeveloped, and the road is flanked by greenery on both sides.

"Sometimes when animals cross between the two green areas, they don't know it's a road. They're just trying to get from point A to point B," he said.

Members of the public are advised to stay calm and move away slowly from the animal should they spot any Sambar deer. They should not approach or attempt to feed the animal, and should keep a safe distance from it.

Motorists should drive within speed limits and be alert to animals crossing when driving along roads flanked by forested areas, especially where there are signs to indicate animal crossings.