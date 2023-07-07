Dead fish surface off Raffles Marina after drop in water quality due to Tuas chemical facility fire

SINGAPORE - Dead fish were found floating in the sea off Raffles Marina after a drop in water quality due to a blaze in a chemical storage facility in Tuas.

In photos on a Facebook page called Complaint Singapore Unlimited, which were first shared on Wednesday, the waters off the marina appear black or brown.

Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao on Friday published photos showing large numbers of dead fish in the seas off Raffles Marina, which is a country club located in Tuas West Drive. Workers can be seen cleaning up as well.

In response to media queries, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said it is analysing samples of “pungent brown water” in a canal near Tuas West Drive, which discharges into the sea.

The source of the brown water has been traced to run-off waters from fighting a fire in the area at 132 Pioneer Road on Wednesday morning, NEA added.

The fire that wrecked an industrial building owned by chemical wholesaler Megachem was brought under control about four hours after the Singapore Civil Defence Force was notified at 2am.

Megachem sells and distributes speciality chemicals to companies in the oil and gas, semiconductor and pharmaceutical industries.