Crocodile alert at Lower Seletar Reservoir

Water and fishing activities have been scaled back after a crocodile was spotted in the Lower Seletar Reservoir yesterday morning.

PUB noted on Facebook that "members of the public are advised to be alert and to avoid going near the edge of the reservoir water".

It also advised park visitors not to approach, provoke or feed the reptile, but to stay calm and back away slowly if they encounter it and call PUB on 9632 3261.

The reservoir in the Khatib area is bordered by Orchid Country Club, Seletar Country Club and Lower Seletar Reservoir Park. There are walking and jogging trails around the waterway, which can be used for sailing and fishing.

Ms Lee Bee Wah, an MP for Nee Soon GRC, told The Straits Times she was worried, adding that she has asked PUB to put up signs at Lower Seletar Reservoir as soon as possible.

"I've also warned residents through my Facebook page and grassroots network," said Ms Lee.

The country clubs could not respond by press time to queries on whether they were taking any additional safety measures.

Mr Khondokar Habib, 28, who works in a construction site near the reservoir, said he goes there to fish occasionally. "I've seen monitor lizards and otters, but never a crocodile," he said.

A viral video was posted online in January last year, showing a reportedly 2m-long crocodile on a footpath at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.

The National Parks Board said then that it monitors visitor trails daily, and has set up barricades in the reserve to prevent crocodiles from climbing onto visitor trails.

For the latest case, PUB officers said that they are hunting the crocodile.

• Additional reporting by Fabian Koh