Critically endangered hawksbill among two dead turtles found in S'pore waters

SINGAPORE - Kayak fishing tour guide Mohammad Nordin Kasmuri was on a fishing trip in the waters off Changi when one of his customers' lines got stuck in an "extremely heavy" net on Wednesday afternoon (March 16).

It took two people to haul up the 200m-long gill net, the longest that he had seen, said the 36-year-old.

To their horror, a critically endangered hawksbill turtle, weighing more than 20kg, was ensnared in the net.

Immediately, he contacted marine conservation non-profit group Marine Stewards, which alerted the authorities.