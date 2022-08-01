Critically endangered bird sighted in Telok Blangah was imported legally

SINGAPORE - A critically endangered Bali myna - prized as a collector's item in the songbird market and prohibited from international commercial trade - was sighted in Singapore last month, raising questions about how it got here.

But the National Parks Board (NParks) told The Straits Times that the Bali myna (Leucopsar rothschildi) has been traced to an owner with a permit from the then Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) to legally import the captive-bred bird for personal use in 2018.