Creeping menace

On forest edges around Singapore, the overwhelming grip of a smothering weed snaking up trunks and shrubs is hard to miss.

The invasive Zanzibar yam (Dioscorea sansibarensis) - described as the Batman plant for its bat-shaped leaves - is threatening the regeneration of Singapore's forests by depriving native plants of sunlight.

Now, an islandwide effort to break the fast-growing yam's stranglehold on Singapore's reforestation efforts is under way.

The vine, which is native to Africa, was first recorded here at the Singapore Botanic Gardens in 1928. It has crept farther into forest areas in places such as Thomson Nature Park and Windsor Nature Park after communal weeding activities slowed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The plant has also been found in forest patches at the Labrador Nature Reserve and along the Rail Corridor.

The yam spreads swiftly through aerial bulbils sprouting near its stem. When these bulbils, which are toxic to humans when eaten, fall to the ground, they establish themselves as a potato-like corm that can germinate in a matter of weeks. Once it takes root underground, it can shoot up to 7m.

"It is a very stubborn weed that is hard to eliminate because of its tiny bulbils and the speed at which it grows," said tropical rainforest ecologist and president of the Nature Society (Singapore) Shawn Lum, adding that campaigns to uproot the species have occurred as far back as 15 years ago.

Anecdotal sayings postulate that the yam spread through compost by horticultural firms or moving earth around, said National University of Singapore senior lecturer Amy Choong.

Two years ago, armies of volunteers, numbering more than 100, waged war against the Zanzibar yam through intensive weeding exercises. But the pandemic has more than halved that number.

A volunteer group called the Friends of Bukit Timah Forest first began weeding sessions in partnership with the National Parks Board (NParks) in January 2018.

Its chairman Joseph Koh said Covid-19 restrictions prevented the community from organising more frequent weeding exercises. Group sizes also had to be reduced.

Mr Lim Liang Jim, group director of conservation at NParks, told The Straits Times after a weeding exercise last Thursday that its reforestation efforts with the community - which weeding sessions come under - ceased during the circuit breaker in 2020.

Almost monthly activities resumed in October last year.

Under NParks' Forest Restoration Action Plan, volunteers from the community prepare sites for reforestation by removing the yam and other weeds before native forest trees are planted, he added.

Since last year, volunteers have also been trained as co-leads with NParks for the weed removal sessions.

"This will help reduce the number of staff required given the safe distancing measures in place," said Mr Lim.

During last Thursday's exercise, 15 volunteers and NParks staff, divided into groups of five, were armed with secateurs, or pruning shears, and changkols and spent two hours snipping the plant's vines and digging up hefty underground tubers. The weeds were disposed of as part of horticulture waste for composting after the session.

It was back-breaking work, but volunteers needed to be gentle as well, to avoid damaging forest saplings or disturbing wildlife while untangling the weed.

Said Mr Koh: "The presence of trained facilitators and experienced volunteers is important because the forest floor is fragile. There is always the danger of trampling on local plants, which would defeat the purpose of protecting them through weeding."

Teacher Jo-Anne Seet, 25, who volunteered at last week's weeding exercise, said: "As a teacher, it was great for me to meet other nature enthusiasts as they helped generate ideas about how to involve students in protecting local wildlife."

On her encounter with a viper camouflaging itself in a shrub, Ms Seet said: "It was inspiring to see how everyone in our group maintained an attitude of respect towards this creature, not wanting to get too close but letting it awe us from a safe distance."

Members of the public who are keen to volunteer in the invasive weed management programme can participate in NParks' Friends of the Parks initiative, which aims to promote greater community stewardship in the management of local green spaces.

Visit nparks.gov.sg/partner-us/volunteer/friends-of-the-parks to sign up.