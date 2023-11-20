Coral reefs can recover - but can they keep up with warming seas?

In this episode, The Straits Times’ US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh discusses the risk to, and the resilience of, coral reefs, with experts on either side of the world - Jennifer Pollom in Florida, executive director of the Ocean Conservation Foundation and director of conservation for Rainbow Reef Dive Centre, and marine ecologist Dr Jani Tanzil, facility director at St John’s Island National Marine Laboratory in Singapore.

Highlights (click/tap above):

4:51 In the Gulf of Thailand, some low levels of bleaching in the shallow waters - but it’s nothing like what was seen in 2016 in Southeast Asia.

5:55 Heat waves are pretty typical in South Florida, but this is the largest bleaching event that we’ve basically ever seen.

8:08 Human anthropogenic stress - like sedimentation - has a huge additional, negative synergistic effect with global warming.

12:38 There has been a rise in conservation tourism in South-east Asia - a good thing overall.

14:15 In Indonesia over a million corals have been transplanted, but only a fraction actually followed through standards on what constitutes green investments: Why this is important

18:27 Wish list: more protection, more waste management

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Fa’izah Sani & Amirul Karim

Edited by: Amirul Karim

