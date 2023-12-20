COP28 Green Pulse podcasts from Dubai: Voices from the climate crisis frontline

A United Nations doctor who is trying to save millions of lives from the impacts of climate change; the scientist whose global team tracks what is happening to all the CO2 we emit; and the politician from a small Pacific island nation who is tireless in pushing big polluters to take responsibility for the destructive impacts caused their greenhouse gas emissions.

The Straits Times met these three global changemakers at the COP28 climate conference in Dubai at the end of 2023. ST’s climate editor David Fogarty spoke with each of them to hear how they are trying to make the world a better place.

The WHO doctor who highlights the climate link to a global health crisis

Dr Maria Neira, the World Health Organisation’s top public health and environment official, speaks passionately about the urgent need to see that climate change really is a global health crisis. From heat waves and floods triggering illness and death to air pollution from burning fossil fuels killing millions of people a year, these climate impacts scar whole communities. Dr Neira tells Green Pulse about the importance of making this critical human connection and why Health Day at COP28 — the first ever for UN climate COP — is so important.