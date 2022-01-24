Consider the true price tag of that wardrobe change

SINGAPORE - Chinese New Year is just around the corner, and social media is awash with reminders from fashion brands urging people to buy new outfits to ring in the Year of the Tiger.

But how many of us truly understand where new clothing comes from, and the impact apparel has on the environment?

The life cycle of a garment starts with a fibre or thread.

These are dyed and woven into bales of fabric, which are then cut into various paper pattern drafts and sewn together into garments, before being shipped to different parts of the world to be sold.

Upon purchase, the customer puts the garment to use, washing it each time it is worn, before finally deciding it has run its course and chucking it down the rubbish chute.

But with sustainability a concept gaining traction in Singapore and globally, how would it apply to the fashion industry?

Broadly, sustainability means ensuring that our current consumption of things - such as clothing - does not affect the ability of future generations to do the same.

Sustainable fashion, then, refers to clothing and accessories that have a minimal negative impact on the planet.

But what is the environmental impact of each clothing item? There are various aspects to consider.

One, the composition and make of the fibre.

Fibres are generally classified into two spectrums - natural and synthetic.

Synthetic fibres are man-made fibres that are formed through chemical processes. Polyester and nylon are popular materials in clothing, and these synthetic materials include non-biodegradable plastic within their composition.

Tiny pieces of plastic, known as microfibres, get released into the air and wastewater systems during production, washing and even during wear. They eventually end up in our already plastic-laden oceans.

Natural fibres such as cotton may seem better in comparison, but they have their own set of problems if not grown sustainably.

The way some natural fibres are farmed and produced creates water wastage and toxic outputs through the use of large quantities of fertiliser. The amount of water used in intense cotton farming also leads to soil salinisation, which decreases the fertility of the soil.

Two, colour.

Fibres are not naturally coloured and up to 90 per cent of our clothes are dyed synthetically using vast amounts of water.

This water often returns to nature laden with hazardous chemicals, among other things. The contamination affects not only wildlife but also people who, as a result, do not have access to clean water.

Next, low prices of fast fashion. The manufacture of garments is often centralised in districts with cheaper labour. Fast-fashion giants drive costs down at the expense of these labourers to give consumers more affordable options.

Besides issues surrounding working conditions and fair wages, fast fashion thrives on impulse buys while its affordability creates a harmful perception that these garments are disposable.

The fashion industry has multifarious environmental challenges, but thankfully, there are brands out there which recognise the need for change and have placed sustainability at the top of their corporate agenda.

Some of these efforts include pledging to use greener textiles such as undyed organic linen, a biodegradable material made from plant fibres; also, producing clothes only when an order comes in, recycling campaigns, or adopting a business model creatively named "slow fashion" - where good-quality clothes are made rather than mass-manufactured - as an alternative to fast fashion.

Beware greenwashing antics by firms. These brands hop on the bandwagon by creating a false narrative of being ecological as part of their marketing strategy.

No brand can become green overnight. Transparency can help bridge the gap between artificial and genuine concern for the environment. It is the first step towards accountability to its consumers.

As illustrated in the life cycle of a garment, the supply chain of the fashion industry is complex. Thus, a lot of stakeholders get overlooked.

With the luxury of fact-checking at our fingertips today, we are able to make a more conscious choice in our purchases. Look for evidence rather than at what is being marketed.

If the company is still profiting largely from unsustainably made goods, it cancels out the one-off collection that is sustainably made.

There are certifications that give companies the stamp of approval after certifying their source of materials. Some of these include B Corp, Gots and Oeko-Tex.

Also, look out for companies that approach sustainability holistically. Apart from fabrics, workers' welfare and efforts to close the loop in the fashion cycle are equally important.

Closing the loop means that garments are collected for reuse, thereby extending their life cycle, or their materials are recycled for clothing manufacturing rather than discarded.

The solution is not to stop buying, but to shop consciously.

Apart from purchasing quality clothes that can last, buy pieces that give you more styling options.

If the generic sizing offered by shops does not fit you well, opt to have clothes tailored as well-fitted garments generally tend to have better retention in your wardrobe.

Mend holes or get creative with items you would otherwise discard.

There are also various thrift shops where you can score second-hand finds, or swop shops where you are able to swop your garments for others.

To truly effect change, people require information and not a guilt trip.

Being in a comfortable First World country like Singapore, we do not witness first-hand the poor working environments created by fast-fashion giants. We do not pass growing landfills of waste that are hosts to toxins and greenhouse gases.

But fashion consumerism is overdue for remodelling.

Kimberly Tham is an adjunct lecturer in the School of Art and Design at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts. She received her undergraduate degree in Fashion Design Technology: Womenswear from the London College of Fashion at the University of the Arts London.