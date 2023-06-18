Conservation work still the focus of former president of Singapore’s Nature Society

SINGAPORE – Amid the hustle and bustle of urban Ang Mo Kio are remnants of secondary forests and rubber plantations nestled in Ang Mo Kio Town Garden West opposite the library.

This is an example of how nature is growing closer to where the majority of the Singapore population live, says Dr Shawn Lum, the former president of Nature Society (Singapore) or NSS.

“There are thousands who would go to Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, or Sungei Buloh Wetlands, but there are many more who possibly would not do that. And urban parks (like the one in Ang Mo Kio) are near where people live, allowing them to get in touch with nature,” he said.

For the 60-year-old botanist, the natural world is both work and play. He teaches plant diversity, forest ecology and conservation as a senior lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) Asian School of the Environment.

Outside of work, he spends most of his time in the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, or is involved in discussions with the authorities about conservation issues in developments.

He was president of NSS for 15 years, before handing the reins to Dr Yeo Seng Beng, a medical doctor elected on May 13, 2023.

During Dr Lum’s tenure as president of the oldest non-governmental organisation in Singapore, he had witnessed the involvement of nature groups in the greening of the Rail Corridor and the development of the Cross Island MRT Line (CRL) that had raised strong concerns from nature groups with its original proposal to cut through the central catchment area.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) had to engage nature groups for the first time ever in 2013 on strong concerns that Singapore’s nature would be adversely impacted, as the Central Catchment Nature Reserve is home to a rich variety of plant and animal species unique to Singapore.

In addition, less than 0.5 per cent of the Republic’s original forests remain and they are mostly found in the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.

The engagement of green groups in the development of the CRL was particularly interesting compared with past cases where the green groups worked closely with agencies on issues from behind the scenes.

Said Dr Lum: “Engagement helped redefine some of the ways that we used to do this kind of discourse, trying to work together to get an acceptable outcome, balancing development, nature, and the community.”

There were previous instances where without clear engagement from the authorities, people had resorted to writing letters to a newspaper’s forum editor. And sometimes, the stand-off played out very publicly in the media, recalled Dr Lum.

“I used to be asked this question: Do we argue pro-nature or pro-development? Which is kind of a false dichotomy, because it is not a case of one or the other, but how to accommodate both, or what’s the best way to accommodate heavier development while allowing nature to thrive,“ he said.

Thanks to higher awareness, nature conservation has grown over the past two decades to become more mainstream – and that has helped create a middle ground in land-scarce Singapore.

“There are still people who really feel very strongly that nature is sacrosanct, and we must preserve it at all costs – I do respect this view.

“But I think given the constraints and the pressures on land use from every direction, I think this idea of trying to search for a good solution is maybe the only viable way forward. Otherwise, we just get this stand-off and antagonise everybody all around. It’s just not productive,” he added.