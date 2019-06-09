Community water park opens in Yishun

A large community water park has opened in the north of Singapore.

Oasis Waterpark @ Nee Soon East was officially launched yesterday by Nee Soon GRC MP Louis Ng, together with about 1,000 residents.

The water park is beside Block 307, Yishun Central, about 10 minutes' walk from Yishun MRT station.

It is free for the public and opens daily from 9am to 10pm.

Nee Soon East constituency office said it is the only community water park that provides comprehensive family-oriented facilities in the heartland.

The water park has an area of 5,600 sq m. It consists of three main zones of water play, including a circular 3.5m-tall water curtain, and features giant boardgame pieces. The play pool is suitable for children aged two to 12.



Children playing in a shallow pool at the Oasis Waterpark @ Nee Soon East. The 5,600 sq m park in Yishun Central, about 10 minutes' walk from Yishun MRT station, opened yesterday after 10 months of construction at a cost of $1.3 million. It is billed as the only community water park that provides a full range of facilities for families. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



There are vending machines for drinks and ice cream, benches, shade umbrellas, showers and nursing rooms with hot water dispensers.

Mr Ng said: "We have spent the past few years working on this project and I'm so excited to finally open the water park.

"We will make sure Nee Soon East is not just a place you live in, but also a place where you can spend quality family time. I look forward to welcoming residents to the water park and having fun. It will be a place where you can create beautiful memories with your friends and family."

The water park cost $1.3 million to build, including the water feature playground, pavilion and lighting.

Most of the funds came from the Community Improvement Projects Committee while the remainder was from the Nee Soon Town Council.

The water park took about 10 months to construct.

Other water play areas in the neighbourhood include those at Sembawang and Choa Chu Kang.